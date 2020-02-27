Joanne Bland speaks to WT students

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Joanne Bland marched with Martin Luther King, Jr., in Selma in 1965, and tonight she spoke at West Texas A&M University as a part of their Black History Month events.

During her lifetime, Bland has been a witness and participant in some of our nation’s most consequential civil rights battles.

As an 11-year-old, Bland marched on Bloody Sunday, turn around Tuesday and the first leg of the successful march from Selma to Montgomery.

Bland spoke on “Stories of Struggle: Segregation and Civil Rights in the South.”