Jazztober moving to the Esquire Jazz Club tonight due to rain

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jazztober will move indoors for its first concert on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Esquire Jazz Club at 626 S. Polk.

This year marks the 8th Season of Jazztober. Jazztober is a free jazz concert from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday in October.

For the first concert, Jazztober will move indoors at 626 S. Polk St. at the Esquire Jazz Club.

“Because of weather forecasts of heavy rain, we are moving Jazztober indoors to the beautiful Esquire Jazz Club. Admission is free. Guests can bring their own food. Beverages will be available for purchase,” Beth Duke, Center City executive director said.

“We want people to come downtown and celebrate jazz in Center City,” she said.

Concerts for this season are: