Interim Chief of Police Price Robinson sworn in

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — City of Amarillo officials helped swear in the Interim Chief of Police, Price Robinson in the council chambers this morning.

Municipal Court Judge Laura Hamilton performed the swearing-in.

Council members Freda Powell, Elaine Hays, and Howard Smith attended. City Manager, Jared Miller, presented him with his badge.

