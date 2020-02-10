Interim Chief of Police Price Robinson sworn in

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — City of Amarillo officials helped swear in the Interim Chief of Police, Price Robinson in the council chambers this morning.
Municipal Court Judge Laura Hamilton performed the swearing-in.
Council members Freda Powell, Elaine Hays, and Howard Smith attended. City Manager, Jared Miller, presented him with his badge.
