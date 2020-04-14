Insurance coverage for those working from home due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —With many places closed due to social distancing and preventive measures to help fight the spread of COVID-19, many people are working from home. A good question to ask is: “Am I covered when it comes to insurance?”

Don Tipps with State Farm Insurance told us if someone is working from home, everything related to their business is covered under their homeowners or renters insurance, but an extension to cover those items needs to be added.

Those items would be covered from theft, fire, and water damage. That would include anything used for a home office like a laptop and even items like samples or product.

“By adding the endorsement, by getting a policy, you do have coverage for all the goods, all the samples, all the resale items, for the computer, for everything. You would have coverage just like you would be in an office, it would be no different if you had a retail location. That coverage would exist in the home and while in transport,” said Tipps.

Tipps said the extension can be removed once business resumes as normal.

“If you are working from home, you can simply remove it from your policy. It all depends on how they pay, most homeowners are paid through their mortgage company, there would be a charge for it, then a refund, a prorated refund of any premium that was charged. It’s not designed to be temporary, but it absolutely could be,” said Tipps.

Tipps added that two phone calls should be made when working from home. One to your employer to see what coverage they provide and then your insurance agent.

If a business already has a current policy, they can add a location to that policy for no additional charge, such as their home.

Tipps said if you have any further questions, to ask your insurance provider.

