Inaugural John Michael Morrison Memorial Scholarship 5K Run/Walk this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — John Michael Morrison at the first “John Michael Morrison Memorial Scholarship 5K Run/Walk”.

Morrison lost his life in a car accident back in August of 2019 just six weeks after his 17th birthday.

John liked to run, he loved cars, and had a “team first, ALL IN” attitude.

All of the proceeds go to the scholarship fund.

The 5K is coming up on July 11th at 8:30 a.m. over at Westover Junior High.

More from MyHighPlains.com: