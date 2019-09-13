AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Fairly Group Club hosted an event this evening honoring local artists.

Ralph Duke, a nationally renowned Amarillo photographer, and 10 Texas panhandle art students who were chosen as this year’s exhibitors at Hodgetown

Students from all over the panhandle submitted their best art in February in hopes of being showcased along the hallways of Hodgetown in the Fairly Group Club.

Out of the multiple entries, 10 students were chosen to be placed on the east wall along with their name, city, school, and description of their art.