Homeowner shot during night time burglary in west Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Police looking for a burglary suspect that shot a homeowner in West Amarillo.

Officials say at 10:17 Tuesday night, officers responded to the burglary at a residence on 6700 block of Emerald Court.

The victim told police that his dog alerted him that someone might be on his property. He armed himself and went into his garage.

The homeowner found the suspect inside his garage. The homeowner stated the suspect shot him then he shot back at the suspect, who then fled the scene. The homeowner was taken to an area hospital and treated for gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body.

This case is still under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be given online at w ww.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

