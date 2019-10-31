Hodgetown wins 2019 Texas Downtown Association President’s Awards Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hodgetown, home of the championship Sod Poodles, won the 2019 President’s Awards Program of the Texas Downtown Association for Best New Construction in a city of 50,000 or more.

The award was announced Wednesday night at the Texas Downtown Association Awards Gala in Georgetown. City Manager Jared Miller, City Councilwoman Freda Powell and Beth Duke of Center City accepted the award with Jerry Danforth, director of facilities and capital improvement for the city of Amarillo.

Center City of Amarillo nominated Hodgetown for the award. Center City is a member of the Texas Downtown Association, which recognizes outstanding projects, places, and people of Texas downtowns.

Hodgetown won in the New Construction category for cities with more than 50,000 in population. Construction for Hodgetown began in February 2018. The stadium opened in April 2019. Hodgetown is the home of the championship AA-affiliated Sod Poodles, a farm team of the San Diego Padres. The stadium has amenities including dugout suites that put spectators on the same level as the players. The design was inspired by historic Pueblo Deco architecture and the city’s signature blond brick.

Hodgetown set attendance records in its first year with more than 400,000 spectators. Readers of Ballpark Digest voted Hodgetown as the winner in the Double-A Best of the Ballparks competition. The Sod Poodles were named the 2019 Texas League Championship in their first season. They were also named the 2019 Texas League Organization of the Year for 2019.

For the prize, 119 entries were submitted in 11 different categories from communities across the state.

“Center City was proud to nominate Hodgetown for this honor. Having this amazing venue in our downtown was part of the Downtown Amarillo Strategic Action Plan adopted by our city in 2008. Now it is a reality,” said Duke, executive director of Center City.