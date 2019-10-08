Hodgetown named finalist for the 2019 Texas Downtown Association President’s Awards Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hodgetown, home of the championship Sod Poodles, was named a finalist for the 2019 President’s Awards Program of the Texas Downtown Association.

For more than 30 years, the awards program, sponsored by the Texas Downtown Association , has recognized outstanding projects, places, and people of Texas downtowns.

Hodgetown is a finalist in the New Construction category for cities with more than 50,000 in population. Construction for Hodgetown began in February 2018. The stadium opened in April 2019. Hodgetown is the home of the AA-affiliated Sod Poodles, a farm team of the San Diego Padres. The stadium has amenities including dugout suites that put spectators on the same level as the players and luxury suites on the club level with full-service catering.

Hodgetown set attendance records in its first year with more than 400,000 spectators. Readers of Ballpark Digest voted Hodgetown as the winner in the Double-A Best of the Ballparks competition. The Sod Poodles were named the 2019 Texas League Championship in their first season. They were also named the 2019 Texas League Organization of the Year for 2019.

One hundred and nineteen entries were submitted in 11 different categories from communities across the state.

“Center City was proud to nominate Hodgetown for this honor. Having this amazing venue in our downtown was part of the Downtown Amarillo Strategic Action Plan adopted by our city in 2008. Now it is a reality,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City. “Being a finalist is an honor in itself.”

Over the years, Center City has nominated other downtown projects for the Presidential Awards. Previous winners from Amarillo include the Courtyard by Marriott at the Historic Fisk, the restoration of the Historic Potter County Courthouse, the architectural offices of Charles Lynch, the Lofts on 10th and the Herring Bank branch in a historic funeral home chapel. In 2018, Crush/ Six-Car Brew Pub won first place honors in the Best New Construction category.

TDA was established in 1985 to connect and serve communities that are committed to downtown vitality. The organization is an independent, statewide nonprofit that represents cities and towns of all sizes, economic development corporations, chambers of commerce, local associations, small businesses, and individuals.

Winners will be announced on October 30 at the Awards Gala held in conjunction with the 2019 Texas Downtown Conference in Georgetown. For more information about the President’s Awards or other programs of the Texas Downtown Association, please visit www.texasdowntown.org.