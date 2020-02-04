High Plains Republican Women hosting a candidate meet & greet tonight

FILE – In this March 13, 2018, file photo, voters cast their ballots in Illinois primary elections at the city’s new early voting super site in downtown Chicago. The FBI, in a change of policy, is committing to inform state officials if local election systems have been breached, federal officials told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — High Plains Republican Women would like to invite everyone to their biennial Candidate Meet & Greet at the Skyline Room, 16th Floor, Amarillo National Bank at 410 S. Taylor, Amarillo from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight.

It is a great opportunity to meet and talk with most of the Republican candidates for the local and state offices that will be on the ballot for the Primary Election on March 3, 2020.

Tables will be set up for candidates and campaign materials.

Complimentary snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Monday, February 3, was the last day to register to vote in the 2020 primary election.

