High Plains Republican Women hosting a candidate meet & greet tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — High Plains Republican Women would like to invite everyone to their biennial Candidate Meet & Greet at the Skyline Room, 16th Floor, Amarillo National Bank at 410 S. Taylor, Amarillo from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight.
It is a great opportunity to meet and talk with most of the Republican candidates for the local and state offices that will be on the ballot for the Primary Election on March 3, 2020.
Tables will be set up for candidates and campaign materials.
Complimentary snacks and refreshments will be provided.
Monday, February 3, was the last day to register to vote in the 2020 primary election.
