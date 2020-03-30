High Plains Food Bank turns to drive-thru system for disbursing fresh produce

AMARILLO, Texas (AMARILLO COLLEGE) — While Amarillo College has transitioned to remote delivery of classes, fresh fruits and vegetables will continue to be freely disbursed each Tuesday on the Washington Street Campus courtesy of the High Plains Food Bank.

However, the method of distribution and the location of the giveaways will be different than in the past. Additionally, the Food Bank’s Mobile Harvest truck will visit AC just once each Tuesday – not twice, as was previously the case.

Throughout the remainder of the spring semester – or for as long as the Food Bank can sustain on-site giveaways – the Mobile Harvest truck will be parked directly northeast of the STEM Research Center (greenhouse) at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, beginning March 31.

Pre-bagged produce will be distributed drive-thru style for approximately one hour or until the supply is exhausted. Social distancing will be observed.

Vehicles should approach the giveaway zone through the parking lot entrance on Van Buren Street (east of the Amarillo Museum of Art), pass through the circle drive alongside the STEM Research Center, and then exit onto Harrison Street.

Everyone is welcome to take advantage of the Mobile Harvest truck’s weekly distribution of healthy, nutritious and free fresh produce.

