AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank is asking for help in fighting hunger during this coronavirus pandemic.
They have established a disaster relief fund called “Nourish the Panhandle.”
They hope to raise $500,000 to help with immediate and long-term needs caused by COVID-19
Currently, it is feeding more children due to school closures and have a goal of making 2,000 grab and go meals daily.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- City leaders address low-risk, non-essential business that can still be operating
- High Plains Food Bank helping fight hunger during COVID-19 pandemic
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System reducing hours for some staff
- Spearman’s Brenen Thompson, the latest area football player to be heavily recruited
- Sinaloa cartel’s female assassin arrested in Tijuana