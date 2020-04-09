High Plains Food Bank helping fight hunger during COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank is asking for help in fighting hunger during this coronavirus pandemic.

They have established a disaster relief fund called “Nourish the Panhandle.”

They hope to raise $500,000 to help with immediate and long-term needs caused by COVID-19

Currently, it is feeding more children due to school closures and have a goal of making 2,000 grab and go meals daily.

