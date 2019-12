AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Higgins ISD will now be consolidated into Canadian ISD.

This is an update to a story we’ve been following for you.

The board made the decision based on feedback from the community.

The district says they’re doing this because they can’t maintain an average daily attendance of 90 students.

Currently, 26 students from Higgins go to school in Canadian ISD with more to follow next school year.

