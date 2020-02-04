Hereford ISD: Alcohol factor in the vehicle crashing into bus

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hereford ISD is reporting a morning bus crash.
Officials say a bus was traveling westbound on Union Street at the intersection of Union and Avenue E.
A vehicle stopped at Avenue E then drove into the intersection and hit the bus.
There were no injuries reported to anyone on the bus but the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.
Officials say alcohol may have been a factor in this wreck.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo Police investigating shots fired call near Palo Duro High School baseball field Monday night
- Oklahoma high court rejects redistricting state question
- Fugitive accused of faking death extradited to Mississippi
- Las Cruces council backs legalizing marijuana in New Mexico
- Lujan outraising all foes in open Senate race in New Mexico