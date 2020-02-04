Hereford ISD: Alcohol factor in the vehicle crashing into bus

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hereford ISD is reporting a morning bus crash.

Officials say a bus was traveling westbound on Union Street at the intersection of Union and Avenue E.

A vehicle stopped at Avenue E then drove into the intersection and hit the bus.

There were no injuries reported to anyone on the bus but the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.

Officials say alcohol may have been a factor in this wreck.

More from MyHighPlains.com: