Help find missing Channing man

CHANNING, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Hartley County Sheriff”s Department needs your help finding 65-year-old Rodney Eugene Edwards from Channing.

On November 21st 2019 around 2:00 pm, Rodney left to go to Amarillo, Texas. He did not arrive at his destination and has not been seen since.

Rodney had a brain injury in his early 20’s and lost his right arm in the accident. This left Rodney with some mental difficulties.

Rodney may have been confused and got lost.

Rodney was driving a black 1999 Dodge pickup. bearing Texas reg. # LDW6723, When he left Channing.

If located contact the Hartley County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 806-244-5544.

