CHANNING, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Hartley County Sheriff’s Office and the Amarillo Police are looking to identify several people accused of forgery and theft.

If you have any information you can contact the Hartley County Sheriff’s Office at 806-235-3142 and ask for Chief Deputy Fowler or Deputy Bonney.

You can contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers tip line at 806-374-4400.