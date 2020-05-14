Hansford County Hospital District reports employees test first positive for COVID-19

SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hansford County Hospital District is reporting that two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both are self isolating at home as required.

Hansford County Hospital District say the employees have followed all required notification and testing protocols for individuals with whom they had close contact.

The hospital district remains confident in personal protection standards for all employees and patients and encourages anyone needing care for any reason to come to the clinic or hospital.

Hansford County Hospital District CEO Jonathan Bailey released the following statement:

“This week, one of our medical staff and one of our clinical staff with Hansford County Hospital District tested positive for COVID-19. We have followed all required notification and testing protocols for individuals with whom they had close contact since May 4.

We cannot be definitive about the source of the infection but remain confident in our personal protection standards for all employees and patients.

We knew that the number of cases in our region would continue increasing as businesses started re-opening and restrictions were relaxed. Since the virus started spreading, health care workers have been on the frontlines of exposure across the country. In April, nearly 10,000 health care workers in the U.S. had contracted the illness. That is certainly a larger number now. Unfortunately, we cannot eliminate all risk. But, we can protect ourselves and each other by adhering to all recommended guidance.

I strongly urge everyone in our community to do everything possible to reduce further spread of this virus. Avoid gathering in groups. Maintain at least six feet of distance from others. Wear a mask when in public. Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face. Stay home as much as possible. We all must continue to be vigilant and exercise a high degree of personal responsibility to do what we can to reduce viral spread.

Our colleagues who are on the front lines providing care to our community deserve our support, respect, and appreciation. They are making significant sacrifices to make sure all our clinic, hospital and nursing home patients get the care they need and expect from us. While our two staff members are following the requirement to self isolate for 14 days, our medical team of physicians and nurse practitioners are stepping up to ensure no one experiences a gap in care.

Our COVID-19 hotline is available 24 hours a day for anyone with questions: 806/659-1125. And, our hospital, ER and clinic are open, safe and ready to care for our community’s medical needs. No one should delay seeking care.”

