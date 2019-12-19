Hall County Sheriff’s Department recover $50,000 worth of power inverter system equipment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary or theft in progress from the Wind Options LLC facility located on FM 656 East of Turkey.

Armed with vehicle and person descriptions Sheriff Heck and Chief Deputy Johnson locates the suspect vehicle on FM 94 near the community of Tell in the southwestern part of Hall County.

One adult male was arrested for the offense of theft of property a third-degree felony.

$50,000 worth of stolen power inverter systems were recovered by Sheriff Heck during this incident.

