Groundbreaking on Amarillo Association of REALTORS® Sponsored Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As part of their 100th anniversary celebration, the Amarillo Association of REALTORS® graciously donated $50,000 to Amarillo Habitat for Humanity toward the building of a new house this summer.

Groundbreaking on this home will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 @ 1:30 pm at 900 SE 21st Avenue.

“A physical place to call home is the emotional center of a family. What greater good could there be for REALTORS® in our community than to help a hard-working family afford a home of their own,” says Cathy Bailey, member of the Amarillo Association of REALTORS® 100th Anniversary Committee.

This home will be the first home in the newest Amarillo Habitat for Humanity neighborhood, located in the Lee Green’s Addition of the Barrio Neighborhood. This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home will be the 116th project in the Amarillo Habitat program and will be received by Do Noo and Beh Beh, who have been waiting patiently to begin construction.

“The excitement of breaking ground on this new home, in this new neighborhood, is coupled with the gratefulness we have for the Amarillo Association of REALTORS®,” says Shannon Jordan, Resource Director at Amarillo Habitat for Humanity. “They understand the importance of homeownership and by sponsoring this home, they are showing their commitment to the community during their time of celebration.”

In addition to their donation, the Amarillo Association of REALTORS® will be volunteering their time to help build this home.

