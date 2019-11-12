Grand Opening of Substance Use Treatment Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cenikor Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their grand opening of its treatment facility at 1001 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 (formerly ARAD – Amarillo Recovery from Alcohol and Drugs).

State Rep. Four Price was the featured speaker at the event.

“We are thoughtful about the treatment centers we invite into the Cenikor family and are proud of this strategic partnership with ARAD-Amarillo Recovery from Alcohol and Drugs earlier this year,” said Bill Bailey. “We are excited to launch the long-term residential program that will help clients for two years with substance use treatment, education and financial literacy. The program will also provide pre-employment and job readiness thanks to our vocational partners.”

The new long-term residential program focuses on a holistic approach that addresses not only substance use disorders, but also focuses on helping clients develop the skills necessary to prepare them for a successful life. The facility also offers a short-term residential program and outpatient services.

Cenikor Foundation is a non-profit organization that offers an array of successful rehabilitation programs, tailored to treat people who want to be free from substance use. Since its inception in 1967, Cenikor Foundation has been dedicated to helping those in need. Cenikor continues to evolve to offer supportive services to both adults and adolescents in Texas and Louisiana. More than 100,000 lives have been changed in the process.