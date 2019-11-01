Grand Opening Celebration for Rock Island Trail Little Free Library

Local
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Storybridge is celebrating the installation of their 5th locally sponsored Little Free Library (LFL) with a free book giveaway and hot chocolate at 3:15 on Friday, November 1, at the Rock Island Trail location on Plains Blvd. between Georgia and Western.

The LFL is located beside a park bench east of Kansas St., SE of Wills Elementary.

Every child who walks by the LFL will be able to choose a free book and receive a cup of hot chocolate.

The purpose of this event is to introduce the LFL to the children who live in the neighborhood and explain how to use it.

Storybridge is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to giving at-risk children access to quality, age-appropriate books to call their own.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss