Grand Opening Celebration for Rock Island Trail Little Free Library

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Storybridge is celebrating the installation of their 5th locally sponsored Little Free Library (LFL) with a free book giveaway and hot chocolate at 3:15 on Friday, November 1, at the Rock Island Trail location on Plains Blvd. between Georgia and Western.

The LFL is located beside a park bench east of Kansas St., SE of Wills Elementary.

Every child who walks by the LFL will be able to choose a free book and receive a cup of hot chocolate.

The purpose of this event is to introduce the LFL to the children who live in the neighborhood and explain how to use it.

Storybridge is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to giving at-risk children access to quality, age-appropriate books to call their own.