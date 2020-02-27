Graduating River Road seniors joining the military sworn in during nationwide live oath

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A number of students about to graduate and join the military were sworn in during a nationwide ceremony, including at River Road High School.

Amarillo area recruiting stations partnered up with NASA and the International Space Station to hold the first-ever nationwide live oath.

They raised their hands in oath with U.S. Army Colonel and NASA Astronaut Andrew Morgan.

“The army is trying to make sure that we get out the message that it’s more than just the combat that you see on the television and in the movies. We rely very heavily on technology and on incredibly smart individuals who can leverage science, technology, engineering, and math,” said Capt. Amy von Behren.

More than 850 future soldiers took place from 130 locations across the country.