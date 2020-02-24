Gracie’s Project encourages people to spay and neuter their pets

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hundreds of phone calls come into Gracie’s Project daily. Part of that reason is that a pet had puppies or kittens and their owner can no longer care for them.

“Our organization gets requests all the time on taking in puppies and kittens, litter after litter across Amarillo,” Stacia Merritt a volunteer, stated.

Volunteers at Gracie’s Project said as much as they would love to save every animal, there is just no room.

“Every rescue is full here in Amarillo and if people would just be responsible pet parents and do the initial spay and neutering it would help with this problem that we have here,” Meritt explained.

Spaying and neutering is a medical procedure that is done so the dog or cat can no longer reproduce.

“We get calls constantly, messages, of Facebook, texts about people needing to rehome their puppies and unfortunately they end up dumping them on the street, ” Merritt said.

Volunteers said a large part of people not spaying and neutering is lack of education and finances.

“A lot of times education is key. A lot of times its costs. People can’t afford to do it. There’s a great program that started with P.E.T.S Clinic of Amarillo, which helps with low-cost spaying,” Merritt stated.

For now, Gracie’s Project will be working hard to educate people on spaying and neutering as well as other ways to be a responsible pet owner.

More from MyHighPlains.com: