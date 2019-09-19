Governor Abbott Invites Women Entrepreneurs To Upcoming Small Business Forum In Amarillo

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today invited women entrepreneurs to a Governor’s Small Business Forum on September 19 in Amarillo celebrating women entrepreneurs and business owners of the Texas Panhandle. The Governor’s Small Business Forums provide small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with timely, relevant, actionable advice on how to start, operate, grow and sustain their businesses. The events feature private and public small business resources, practical solutions, best practices and expert assistance on a broad range of business topics and challenges. These events are also an opportunity to network with other entrepreneurs, business owners, managers, and business-oriented non-profits, as well as local, regional, state and federal agencies. This forum will include the Governor’s Small Business Awards to recognize outstanding women-owned businesses in the region.

“Texas is ranked as the No. 1 state for women entrepreneurs,” said Governor Abbott. “I am especially proud that we lead the nation in jobs created by African-American women, Hispanic women and veteran women business owners. And I am committed to working alongside all of our entrepreneurs and small business owners to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Working together, we will continue to create even more jobs and keep our economy growing.”

A limited number of registration scholarships may be available to small businesses and entrepreneurs who cannot afford the registration fee. To learn more, please e-mail the Economic Development and Tourism division with your interest and inquiries.

Learn more about available sponsorship opportunities: 2019 Small Business Forum Sponsorship & Exhibitor Opportunities

The Governor’s Small Business Forum is co-hosted by the Texas Economic Development Division in the Office of the Governor, the Governor’s Commission For Women, Texas Workforce Commission, the SBDC of West Texas A&M University, and the Amarillo National Bank.

September 19:

8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Registration information: Governor’s Small Business Forum for Women – Texas Panhandle

Embassy Suites Amarillo-Downtown

550 S Buchanan St

Amarillo, TX 79101