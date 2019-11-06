Governor Abbott appoints Randall County Sheriff to board of the Texas Department Of Motor Vehicles

AUSTIN – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Sheriff Joel W. Richardson to the Board of the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles for a term set to expire on February 1, 2021. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles serves, protects, and advances citizens and industries in the state with quality motor vehicle related services.
Sheriff Joel W. Richardson is the Sheriff of Randall County, and has served in that capacity for the past 19 years. He has served as the Chairman of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement since 2011. He is a member of the Texas Jail Association, Texas Police Association, Sheriff’s Association of Texas, National Sheriff’s Association, and the National Emergency Number Association. He has chaired the Potter/Randall Emergency Communication District Board for 17 years. In addition, he is a member of Rotary International and an elder at Summit Church. Richardson received a bachelor’s degree from West Texas A&M.