Governor Abbott appoints Amarillo doctor to Texas Optometry Board

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott has appointed John Todd Cornett, O.D. and Meghan Schutte, O.D. and reappointed Judy Chambers to the Texas Optometry Board for terms set to expire on January 31, 2025. The board oversees licensing and regulation of optometrists in Texas.

John Todd Cornett, O.D. of Amarillo is a managing partner and optometrist at Premier Vision Services, PLLC. He is a member of the American Optometric Association, Texas Optometric Association, and the Panhandle Optometric Society. Additionally, he is the chairman of the Board of Trustees for Great Cities Missions and a former president and trustee of the Bushland Independent School District Board of Trustees. Cornett received a Bachelor of Science in optometry and a Doctorate of Optometry from the University of Houston.

Meghan Schutte, O.D. of Austin is an optometrist at Northwest Hills Eye Care, and currently practices therapeutic optometry with a focus on low vision services and specialty contact lenses. She is a member of the American Optometric Association and the Texas Optometric Association. In addition, she volunteers by donating her time preforming eye exams for the VSP – Eyes of Hope program and the Lions Club. Schutte received a Bachelor of Arts in biology and a Business Foundations Certification from The University of Texas at Austin, a Doctor of Optometry from the Illinois College of Optometry, and completed her residency in primary care optometry at the Lexington Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Judy Chambers of Austin recently retired as the executive director of Dress for Success – Austin. She currently volunteers with the International Philanthropic Organization. She previously served on the Pueblo Colorado County Fair Board, Colorado State University Alumni Board, and the Texas Occupational Therapy Board. Chambers received a Bachelor of Science in family studies and a Master’s in vocational education and administration from Colorado State University, and a Master’s in guidance and counseling from Sam Houston State University.