Gov. Abbott reappoints Amarillo woman to Texas Health Services Authority Board Of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed 14 to the Texas Health Services Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on June 15, 2021.

One of the 14 appointed is Siobhan Shahan.

The release states Shahan has most recently served as an area supervisor for ResCare, Inc. She is a member of the Junior League of Amarillo and former member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, American Society for Public Administration, and the American Medical Association. Shahan received a Bachelor of Science in human development and family studies and a Master of Public Administration in health care administration from Texas Tech University.

The Texas Health Services Authority is responsible for coordinating the implementation of health information exchange (HIE) in Texas.