Gas leak reported on 7th between Pierce and Fillmore

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Atmos Energy is reporting a gas on 7th between Pierce and Fillmore.
Officials say the leak started around 11 a.m. because a third-party contractor hit a gas line while doing work not related to Atmos.
Atmos and first responders are on the scene to monitor the situation.
Officials say the line will be fixed around this afternoon or evening.
No evacuations are reported at this time.
