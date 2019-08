AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - League of Women Voters volunteers will staff a voter registration table during the AMA-CON convention in the South Exhibit Hall of the Amarillo Civic Center, 401 S. Buchanan. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 12 noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 3-4.

“We are excited to participate in AMA-CON again this year,” said Sonya Letson, LWV President. “We invite everyone at the convention who is not already registered or who has moved since receiving their last voter registration card to come by our booth and get registered to vote.”