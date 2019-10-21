Former Potter County Detention Center officer arrested

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Sunday, Potter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Corrections Officer Tracy Montano for bringing a tobacco product into the Detention Center and providing it to an inmate.
Officials say Montano was immediately arrested and booked into the jail for the offense of Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility, a 3rd degree felony.
His employment was also immediately terminated.
The Potter County Inmate who received the Prohibited Substance: Matthew Wayne Austin was also charged with this same offense.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.