Former Potter County Detention Center officer arrested

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Sunday, Potter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Corrections Officer Tracy Montano for bringing a tobacco product into the Detention Center and providing it to an inmate.

Officials say Montano was immediately arrested and booked into the jail for the offense of Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility, a 3rd degree felony.

His employment was also immediately terminated.

The Potter County Inmate who received the Prohibited Substance: Matthew Wayne Austin was also charged with this same offense.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.