Former Nazareth ISD Superintendent dies in US 287 wreck Thursday night

CHILDRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS is reporting former Nazareth ISD Superintendent Glen Waldo died in a wreck on US 287 Thursday night.

Officials say Waldo was driving east on US 287 in a truck when he lost control for an unknown reason and struck a guard rail head-on.

Waldo was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene by Childress County Justice of the Peace Randy Rister.

Nazareth ISD has released the following statement on Waldo’s passing:

Nazareth ISD is deeply saddened with the loss of Glen Waldo. He was a man of true character who loved God, his family, his country and his school district. Mr. Waldo was a truly outstanding educator who has left an indelible mark on every student, staff member, parent, and community member he has worked with through the years. Nazareth will miss him as we keep his wife and sons in our thoughts and prayers.

