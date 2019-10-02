Former Amarillo Priest named in ‘Priests with allegations arising in the Dodge City Diocese’

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Catholic Diocese of Dodge City has released its list of priests accused of sexual abuse.

One of the priests with allegations was

Cletus (“Jerry”) Stein (no longer a priest)

Ordained for the Dodge City Diocese December 1966. Served in the Dodge City Diocese August 1967-September 1972 and April 1975-June 1987: St. Joseph, Ellinwood; Sacred Heart, Pratt; St. John, Hoisington; Sacred Heart Cathedral, Dodge City; St. Rose, Great Bend; St. Joseph, Greensburg; St. George, Bucklin; St. Alphonsus, Satanta; St. Mary of the Plains College, Dodge City.

Served in the Archdiocese of Denver Sept. 1972-July 1974.

Served in the Diocese of Amarillo beginning July 1987 and became a priest of Amarillo in 1993.

Allegations determined substantiated.

The Dodge City Diocese is the last of the four dioceses in Kansas to release its investigation.

Earlier this month, Dodge City Bishop John Brungardt posted a message asking for victims of sexual abuse by clergy or church employees or volunteers to contact:

• Dave Snapp, Diocesan Review Board administrator: (620) 225-5051 work; (620) 225-2412 home; dsnapp3@starrtech.net. or

• Children and Families, Kansas Protection Report Center Hotline: 1-800-922-5330.

The Catholic Diocese of Wichita published its list on Sept. 20. It named 15 priests. Nine were from the Wichita Diocese, six were from other dioceses.

Earlier in 2019, the Salina Diocese released a list of 14 clergy members with substantiated allegations of clergy sexual abuse with a minor.