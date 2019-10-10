First freeze expected Friday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The weather was nice and warm outside today, but you can expect temperatures to drop drastically in the next couple of days.

The first freeze of the fall is coming. Early Friday morning, temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s.

“This is the time of the year where we go from beautiful weather one day to not so much nice weather the next day,” said Chief Meteorologist John Harris. “It’s going to be a windy, cool weather tomorrow. You’ll feel it when you’re outside. Probably, we’ll drop below freezing after midnight tomorrow night and stay below freezing up through the first couple hours of daylight on Friday.”

John said that means it is time for cold weather precautions.

This will probably be the first time this fall that most people turn on their heaters, so checking that your HVAC system and filters are clean is important, and making sure your pilot light is lit. All of this can keep you warm and safe.

John said it is going to be cold enough that you should think about checking on elderly neighbors and let your pets inside. If you are cold, they are cold too.

“Temperatures are going to drop like a rock, so a hard freeze and for all those gardeners out there. You know if you have some of those tender plants outside, that vegetation that’s sensitive to freezing weather, either bring it in on Thursday night or make sure you cover it up because the freeze will be long enough hourwise that we’ll probably have some plants that don’t make it through,” said John.

Warren Reid, the owner of Coulter Gardens, said no matter what, it is time for tropical plants to move indoors. As for other plants, it is your call.

“When we get those warm days, you want to be sure and water,” said Reid. “Cause we’ll have two days of heat, stuff will dry out. Then it will drop, get cool and as long as it stays above 32, then you’re okay. But if it gets below that, cover, protect, bring in. When we get into the real deep cold times, what you can bring in, bring in. What you can’t, just got to hope for the best.”

Reid said you should not let one freeze deter you from planting and enjoying the fall colors, especially as warmer will follow this first freeze.

