Firework Displays on the High Plains

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 10:45 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 10:21 AM CDT

(KAMR/KCIT) - If you are looking for a fireworks display near you, we have you covered.

City of Amarillo - June 30:

  • Route 66 Celebration - Events will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 30 in Downtown Amarillo and 10 a.m. on US Route 66-Sixth Street Historic District.
  • Route 66 Celebration Fireworks Show in Downtown Amarillo.

Lake Meredith National Recreation Area - July 3:

  • 9:30 p.m. at the lake.

City of Hereford - July 3:

  • Aquatic Center Park - Around 9:40 p.m.

City of Canadian - July 4:

  • Hemphill County Recreation Complex - Dusk

City of Canyon: July 4:

  • Conner Park - 10 p.m.

City of Dalhart - July 4:

  • Rita Blanca Lake - Dark

City of Dumas - July 4:

  • Demon Stadium 
  • 9:15 Honoring Veterans and First Responders
  • 9:30 Fireworks Display

City of Friona - July 4:

  • Reeve Lake Area - Dark

City of Pampa - July 4:

  • Pampa City Lake - Dusk

Have a fireworks display you would like listed? Send me an email at jbaker2@kamr.com, subject line: Fireworks Display.

 

