Firework Displays on the High Plains
(KAMR/KCIT) - If you are looking for a fireworks display near you, we have you covered.
City of Amarillo - June 30:
- Route 66 Celebration - Events will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 30 in Downtown Amarillo and 10 a.m. on US Route 66-Sixth Street Historic District.
- Route 66 Celebration Fireworks Show in Downtown Amarillo.
Lake Meredith National Recreation Area - July 3:
- 9:30 p.m. at the lake.
City of Hereford - July 3:
- Aquatic Center Park - Around 9:40 p.m.
City of Canadian - July 4:
- Hemphill County Recreation Complex - Dusk
City of Canyon: July 4:
- Conner Park - 10 p.m.
City of Dalhart - July 4:
- Rita Blanca Lake - Dark
City of Dumas - July 4:
- Demon Stadium
- 9:15 Honoring Veterans and First Responders
- 9:30 Fireworks Display
City of Friona - July 4:
- Reeve Lake Area - Dark
City of Pampa - July 4:
- Pampa City Lake - Dusk
Have a fireworks display you would like listed? Send me an email at jbaker2@kamr.com, subject line: Fireworks Display.
