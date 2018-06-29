Firework Displays on the High Plains

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: MGN Online

(KAMR/KCIT) - If you are looking for a fireworks display near you, we have you covered.

City of Amarillo - June 30:

Route 66 Celebration - Events will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 30 in Downtown Amarillo and 10 a.m. on US Route 66-Sixth Street Historic District.

Route 66 Celebration Fireworks Show in Downtown Amarillo.

Lake Meredith National Recreation Area - July 3:

9:30 p.m. at the lake.

City of Hereford - July 3:

Aquatic Center Park - Around 9:40 p.m.

City of Canadian - July 4:

Hemphill County Recreation Complex - Dusk

City of Canyon: July 4:

Conner Park - 10 p.m.

City of Dalhart - July 4:

Rita Blanca Lake - Dark

City of Dumas - July 4:

Demon Stadium

9:15 Honoring Veterans and First Responders

9:30 Fireworks Display

City of Friona - July 4:

Reeve Lake Area - Dark

City of Pampa - July 4:

Pampa City Lake - Dusk

Have a fireworks display you would like listed? Send me an email at jbaker2@kamr.com, subject line: Fireworks Display.