Firehouse Station 9 grand opening

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department has now opened a new firehouse.

Firehouse 9 is the second of three new firehouses that were built thanks to a more than $20 million proposition voted on in 2016.

The other stations are firehouse three which has already been completed and firehouse five with construction starting in early next year.

“Yeah, this is our home away from home. The guys are here for 24 hours at a time, so it is a home and we just want the public to come enjoy that with us and appreciate it,” said Fire Chief Jeff Greenlee.

The new Firehouse 9 will be located at 2015 Paramount Blvd.