Fire causes $60,000 in damage to Southwest Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — At 10:45 a.m., Amarillo Fire Department responded to a home on the 4600 block of SW 38th Ave. on a report of a Structure Fire.

Crews arrived on scene at 10:47 to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the garage. Due to the size of the home and the amount of fire, a Second Alarm was dispatched to the incident.

A total of eight AFD units responded to the fire which was brought under control by 10:59 a.m.

There were no injuries at this incident, and AFD crews were able to remove several family pets, unharmed. Damage was confined, primarily, to the garage of the residence, resulting in approximately $60,000 worth of damage.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Although the cause of the fire was ruled “Undetermined,” it is likely to have resulted from an overloaded extension cord in the garage of the home. It was also determined that a space heater was plugged into the extension cord.

Due to several factors not being able to be ruled out, the cause is listed as Undetermined.

However, AFD would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone of some basic fire safety tips: