Final San Jacinto Neighborhood Plan tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The final San Jacinto Neighborhood Plan public meeting is tonight from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at San Jacinto Elementary School, located at the corner of S.W. Fifth Ave. and South Carolina Street.

The City of Amarillo, in partnership with Potter County, is developing a plan for the San Jacinto neighborhood. The plans are designed to build organizational capacity, form consensus for goals and strategies among stakeholders and provide a roadmap for future public and private reinvestment.

The meeting will introduce the draft plan to the public. This event culminates almost a year of effort on behalf of the neighborhood. The process has included four other public meetings, eight advisory committee meetings, a business owner survey and 16 focus group meetings with other city departments and partner organizations. Over 300 people have participated in the outreach efforts.

The meeting will begin with a short presentation on the process and document, including highlighting the priorities for the first year. After the presentation, attendees will be able to view the draft and join small groups to discuss committee formation and implementation of the priority projects.

The project consultant, Cassie Wright with Urban Milestones, City of Amarillo planning staff and members of the neighborhood advisory committee will be available to answer questions and receive comments.

For more information go to Amarillo.gov/sanjacintoplan.