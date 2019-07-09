Final 2019 June Jazz tonight

June Jazz is hosting its final 2019 concert tonight at Amarillo College featuring the music of Bowers City Jazz .

The 24th season of June Jazz is staged on the porch of the Experimental Theatre.

Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and fan out in the spaciousness afforded by the Oeschger Family Mall and surrounding lawns.

Food, beverages, & well-behaved pets are welcome.

June Jazz also will be broadcast by AC’s radio station, FM90, so if you can’t make it, listen live to each concert from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on either 89.9 FM or at kacvfm.org on the web.