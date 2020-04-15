Family Medicine Centers and BSA CareXpress Urgent Care now offering TeleMedicine visits

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “We want to stress that these are in-depth, healthcare visits with board-certified providers,” Spradling explained. “They will allow us to provide the same level of care that our patients receive when they visit any of our medical facilities.” It’s important to note that providers might not be able to meet all of the needs of a patient virtually and that there will be times the provider will need to interface with a patient in a more traditional visit.

Patients who would like to visit CareXpress virtually can simply go to www.carexpressfmc.com and select the TeleMedicine Virtual Clinic. They will then be put into a meeting with a healthcare provider. Patients of FMC can call their regular location and ask to be seen virtually.

“People will be able to see the providers they’re already familiar with,” Spradling added. “The providers will have access to the patient’s medical history, will be able to prescribe any needed medication, and address a number of health issues.”

“We are able to treat a wide variety of common ailments through these telemedicine visits,” Spradling continued, “but obviously some things, like deep lacerations or broken bones, will still require an in-person visit.”

Spradling also noted that all FMC and CareXpress locations have put procedures in place to ensure all of their patients are safe, should they prefer to come into any of the physical locations. These procedures include taking the temperature of all team members and patients when they arrive at the clinic and regular deep cleanings by an independent third party.

“I can’t say enough about all of our healthcare heroes who are on the frontline of this pandemic,” Spradling said. “They love our patients, love what they do, and continue to provide the medical care our community needs.”

CareXpress TeleMedicine is available daily, including weekends, from 8 am to midnight.

Anyone who would like to see a provider virtually can check-in to the TeleMedicine Virtual Clinic at www.carexpressfmc.com.