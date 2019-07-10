Faculty Brass Quintet Kick-Off Italian Tour with On-Campus Performance

The faculty brass quintet from West Texas A&M University will leave for an international 10-day performance tour in the picturesque Italian Riviera beginning July 21.

Faculty members Dr. William Takacs, Dr. Russ Teweleit, Dr. John Shanks, Dr. Guglielmo Manfredi and Dr. Jeremy Lewis will perform at Alfred Nobel museum in San Remo, Santa Margherita di Antiochia Church in Vernazza, the national park of Parco Nazionale delle Cinque Terre, and in the beautiful gardens of 17th century Villa Curlo in Taggia.

The group’s performance will feature organ music made famous by J.S. Bach, Giovanni Gabrieli and Samuel Scheidt. Addtionally, they will be joined by internationally renowned organist and keyboardist Giorgio Revelli in the “Serate Organistiche Leonardiane” international organ festival at the San Maurizio Cathedral in Imperia Italy.

There will be a pre-tour performance at 7 p.m. Wednesday July 10 in Mary Mood Northen Hall. The concert is free and open to the public.