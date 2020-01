AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Retired Fire Chief Curtis Vance Richards passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the age of 87. Chief Richards was a caring husband, father and grandfather. Additionally, he was an Amarillo Fire Department icon, serving as Fire Chief of AFD for 23 years (from 1973 to 1996). Services will be held on Saturday, January 18, at 11 a.m., at Trinity Fellowship Church, 5000 Hollywood Rd., and will receive full Fire Department Honors.

Richards served the citizens of Amarillo as a firefighter for 42 years (1954 – 1996). During his career, he responded to several notable fires including the Capitol Theatre Fire in 1954 and the Amarillo High School fire in 1970. Like any proud firefighter, Chief Richards often recalled memories of riding a 1928 model Pumper truck to his friends and family.