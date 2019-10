AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Several events have been canceled or postponed due to severe weather in the area.

AMARILLO

Due to inclement and hazardous weather happening today and expected for tonight, the Chamber Annual Banquet and Awards… Posted by Amarillo Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, October 24, 2019

***NOTICE*** The Bivins Elementary Family Science Night scheduled for tonight is cancelled due to weather. But, sNOw worries – we will get it rescheduled soon! Stay warm friends! Posted by Don Harrington Discovery Center on Thursday, October 24, 2019

In case anyone is wondering, YES! THE PERFORMANCE OF SWEENEY TODD WILL GO ON AS SCHEDULED TONIGHT! 7:30 PM at the ALT Mainstage, located at 2751 Civic Circle! Posted by Amarillo Little Theatre on Thursday, October 24, 2019

CLOVIS

The Veteran VA Town Hall in Clovis, N.M., tonight has been rescheduled for Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Clovis Community College.

HEREFORD

All sub varsity football games today have been cancelled. Posted by Hereford ISD on Thursday, October 24, 2019

PANHANDLE

Panhandle ISD: Due to the weather Panhandle ISD will release at 2pm today October 24th and begin school at 10am on October 25th. Buses will run on pavement only.

SANFORD-FRITCH

Due to inclement weather, tonight's JH/JV football games have been canceled: Thursday, October 24, 2019. Posted by Sanford-Fritch ISD on Thursday, October 24, 2019

TULIA

Due to weather conditions all games have been canceled today. Posted by Tulia High School on Thursday, October 24, 2019

WHITE DEER