Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation Donates $6,000 to High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — High Plains Food Bank received $6,000 from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation to address food insecurity in the Texas Panhandle. The donation is part of Enterprise’s Fill Your Tank program, which launched in October 2016 to mark Enterprise’s 60th anniversary by providing $60 million to fight hunger globally.

Now in its fourth year, the Fill Your Tank program has distributed a total of $40 million among larger food banks and charities throughout North America and Europe, in addition to smaller local food banks and pantries in North American communities. The Fill Your Tank program donations made locally are determined by regional Enterprise operations, and this year $5 million was distributed to food banks and pantries throughout communities served by Enterprise.

In presenting the donation, Michael Abar, Area Rental Manager for Enterprise Holdings, said, “We are proud to support High Plains Food Bank in its mission to fight hunger in the Texas Panhandle. Since the Fill Your Tank program launched in 2016, we have been committed to addressing food insecurity around the globe and making a difference in the communities where we live and work.”

Although there is enough food produced to feed the population, one in nine people still go to bed on an empty stomach, according to the World Food Programme. In the U.S. alone, 37 million people face hunger, including more than 11 million children, according to Feeding America. More information can be found at www.enterprise.com/FillYourTank (U.S) or www.enterprise.ca/FillYourTank (Canada).

Zack Wilson, Executive Director of High Plains Food Bank, said, “On behalf of the 1 in 7 neighbors, including 1 in 5 kids, who struggle with food insecurity, we are deeply grateful for the generous gift from the Enterprise Holdings Foundation. With this investment in our community, we will be equipped to provide 24,000 meals to families across the top 29 counties of the Texas Panhandle.”

