WTAMU Engler College of Business Ranks No. 2 by TFE Times

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TFE Times ranked the Master of Science in Finance and Economics (MSFE) program offered by the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University No. 2 for the third year in a row.

The TFE Times is an online news platform known as the world’s foremost academia media company that delivers news regarding business, culture and technology.

The TFE Times 2020 Best Masters of Financial Economics Programs top five are listed below:

Columbia University TFE Times

West Texas A&M University

University of California, Santa Cruz

Brandeis International Business School

Bowling Green State University

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by The Financial Engineer again. This accolade means so much since it is given by such a prestigious organization. The recognition is validation for our innovative program and dedicated students, faculty, and staff. I am thankful for all the people that make this honor a reality,” said Dr. Anne Macy, Gene Edwards Professor of Finance.

The components used to measure rankings include GMAT scores, mean starting salary and bonus, mean undergraduate GPA, acceptance rate, full-time graduates employed at graduation and full-time graduates employed three months after graduation.

Current MSFE student, Julian Martinez said, “I’ve been working toward an MSFE degree at WT for the past 18 months. During my time in the program, I’ve been able to experience using my developed skills in data analytics to solve problems on both a micro and macro scale. The structure of the MSFE program, which allows me to specialize in both finance and economics, has given me a unique perspective and helped me to be better equipped in my new position as credit analyst.” Martinez works at FirstBank Southwest in Amarillo, Texas.

“The MSFE has afforded me the opportunity to increase my marketability in my chosen field. The faculty at WT were very instrumental in my success and supported me throughout this program,” said Christian Nelson, a 2019 MSFE Graduate who works as bursar and an instructor of Finance and Economics at Bay College in Escanaba, Michigan.

Additional rankings of the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business can be found here, and more information about the MSFE program can be found here.