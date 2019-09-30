Amarillo City Councilwoman Elaine Hays exploring run for Congress

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo City Councilwoman and small business owner Elaine Hays announced that she is forming an exploratory committee to run for Congress in Texas’s 13thcongressional district.

“I want to thank Congressman Mac Thornberry for his years of public service to the people of the 13th district. I wish him and his family well. After much prayer and reflection, and with encouragement from my family, friends and neighbors, I have decided to explore running for Congress in the 13th district.

Hays is a mother of four and has four grandkids. She is a small businesswoman, a triathlete and a former collegiate basketball player. She earned her B.B.A. in Marketing from Texas Christian University and a Master’s degree in Finance and Economics from West Texas A&M University. Hays has authored two books on financial planning and runs the business with her husband, Tracy.

She has lived in Amarillo since 1985, where she has served her community in many different ways, including as a board member of the CareNet Pregnancy Center and Mission 2540. She has served as Place One Councilwoman since 2017.