Education Credit Union announces 60-day loan deferment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Education Credit Union says they have begun automatically defer loan payments for 60 days (April and May) on all eligible vehicle loans, personal loans, and credit cards. Real estate loans are not eligible for automated deferment.

ECU realizes this crisis may affect their member’s ability to make loan payments because of job loss, loss of work hours, and/or the need to help family and friends. During uncertain times such as these, ECU is committed to doing all they can to ease the financial burden their members might be experiencing due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Eric Jenkins, ECU’s President and CEO said, “As we discussed ways to best provide financial relief to our members during this crisis, automatically deferring our members’ eligible loan payments for two months was the simplest and fairest path to take. We fully expect that many of our members who haven’t necessarily experienced a financial hardship will take advantage of having these extra funds during April & May to help their family, friends, and worthy causes in our community.” “People helping people!”

