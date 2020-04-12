Eastridge Mission Center helps those affected by COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Today, a local outreach program delivered food to those in need and who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Volunteers pulled up to Eastridge Mission Center to grab food and deliver it to neighbors in the area, by leaving it on their doorstep as a way to practice social distancing.

Not only did the volunteers deliver tons of good food, but they also included something extra to celebrate Easter.

“Each family will get a box of food and then we wanted to make it an Easter outreach with it being Easter weekend. We’ve included in another separate bag filled with Easter eggs, candy, adult Bibles, children Bibles. A bunch of pasta, sauces. Including chicken, beef, eggs. Anyways it’s going to be a good food box and then an extra bag of goodies for the Easter weekend.” said Katherine Gurley, Community Relations Director at Eastridge Mission Center.

Gurley added that they have been doing this community food outreach for seven years now and this was their largest yet. They also received a grant from the Amarillo Area Foundation last week for $10,000 that will be used for more community outreach.

Mike Garman, Executive Director of Eastridge Mission Center said, “My hope is the situation gets better. This is Easter weekend. It’s all about hope and we believe that things are going to get better.”

EMC said the outreach efforts helped 103 families in the Eastridge area.

