WHITE DEER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Carson County Sheriff’s Department is reporting the driver is out of the vehicle after it ended up in the water.

Officials say the vehicle is in the water/lake by the Cuyler grain elevator on the north side of US Hwy 60.

The driver is out of the vehicle and is being examined by White Deer EMS.

There are no other occupants in the vehicle.

