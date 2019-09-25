DPS: Marijuana from Idaho seized in Oldham County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – DPS seized 104 pounds of marijuana Tuesday, September 17, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

At 1:18 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2008 Ford F150 traveling east on I-40 near Vega, for a traffic violation.

A DPS Canine unit arrived on scene and alerted on the vehicle. The Trooper then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana inside duffle bags in the covered truck bed.

The driver was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. Rook was transported and booked into the Oldham County Jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Idaho to an unknown location.