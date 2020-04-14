DPS: Patch of ice causes fatal wreck in Dallam County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS is reporting one person has died after an early morning wreck on US 87, four miles southeast of Texline.

Officials say the jeep was northbound on US 87 when it went over a patch of ice on a bridge and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

DPS reports the jeep slid past the bridge, spun around sideways and traveled into and across the center median and into the southbound lanes then slid across the southbound lanes, struck a guardrail and rolled over onto its roof.

The driver, 57-year-old Kirk McAlister, of Pueblo, Colorado, died at the scene. Two passengers were injured and taken to a local hospital.

Crash remains under investigation.